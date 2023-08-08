Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) closed Arctic weather stations even while it warned about catastrophic climate change, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Networks have changed over the years,” said ECCC in a memo.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Parliament allocated $384 million in 2011 to modernize the Meteorological Service of Canada and has disclosed, since 2012, the number of automated weather stations in Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut declined from 73 to 69.
The Meteorological Service of Canada reached its peak in 1988 with 94 manual sites. There are now 57.
It called the decrease in manual observations over time “a worldwide phenomenon.”
No reason was given for the closure of automated and manual stations. The ECCC said in its memo there was an “urgent need for Canadian communities to adapt to this new reality.”
“Average temperatures in Canada are rising at twice the worldwide average with the North seeing increases up to three times this global rate,” said ECCC.
“Indeed, extreme weather events experienced across Canada over the past several years have shown how climate change has already altered our reality and put the safety, security and economic prosperity of Canadians at risk.”
Parliament approved millions in funding in 2011 to upgrade weather forecasting after a 2008 audit concluded service was inadequate.
“Environment Canada does not have a national program or approach to verify the timeliness, accuracy or effectiveness of its severe weather warnings,” said the environment commissioner’s audit.
A 2022 follow-up audit found Environment Canada forecasts were accurate as little as 77% of the time.
“Ultimately the program expects Canadians will use weather and related information to make decisions about their health and safety,” according to the audit.
Cabinet petitioned the United Nations to water down a pledge for climate change aid to poor countries, according to documents obtained in 2021.
READ MORE: Feds edit climate change pledge
'Must assist' was changed to 'should assist' weeks after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised billions in funding at a G7 summit.
“The specific comments are not exhaustive but rather highlight areas of concern,” said Global Affairs Canada.
