Environment Canada plans overhaul of weather alerts to simplify warnings

Environment Canada is planning to overhaul the country's weather warning system by reducing the number of alerts Canadians receive and replacing many specific hazard warnings with broader categories focused on impacts rather than weather conditions.Blacklock's Reporter says the proposed changes are outlined in a federal report that says the Meteorological Service of Canada wants to simplify its system of weather watches, warnings, advisories and statements after research found many Canadians consider the current approach confusing."The Meteorological Service is working on several initiatives to improve and modernize weather information and awareness services for Canadians," the report, Public Opinion Research On Weather Services And Awareness Information, states.The proposed changes include reducing the number of weather hazard categories from about 28 to fewer than 20.Instead of issuing separate alerts for freezing rain, freezing drizzle and flash freezes, forecasters would issue a broader warning for "icy conditions." Likewise, separate advisories for fog, blowing dust, snow, blowing snow and blizzards could be grouped under a single "visibility" warning."The Government of Canada currently issues alerts for around 28 types of hazards," the report states. "They are proposing to move to a list of fewer than 20 alert types that focus more on what the weather will do than what the weather is."The report says similar weather events would be grouped together according to their potential impacts, making warnings easier for the public to understand and act upon.Researchers also suggested simplifying cold weather terminology. Existing alerts for extreme cold, wind chill and Arctic outflow could be streamlined, while the overall number of watches, warnings, advisories and information statements would also be reduced."Currently there are watches, warnings, advisories and statements," the report notes. "Fewer might be simpler and allow the message to be received and acted upon more quickly.".The proposed system was tested through 10 focus groups commissioned by Environment Canada. The department paid Ottawa-based Quorus Consulting Group Inc. $64,901 to conduct the research.Researchers said focus groups were chosen because the changes remain proposals rather than finalized policies."As these topics are still only proposals and not physical concepts, focus groups seem ideal for presenting the information and assessing reactions of Canadians," the report states.While many participants supported simplifying weather alerts, some argued existing forecasts often fail to provide enough practical information."Sometimes it just says, 'windy in the morning,'" one participant told researchers. "I'm like, is that it? How fast? Which direction?"According to the report, most Canadians now check weather forecasts on smartphones using pre-installed weather apps or services such as The Weather Network, The Weather Channel, AccuWeather and Environment Canada's own forecasts.The Meteorological Service of Canada says the revised warning system is expected to be finalized later this year.