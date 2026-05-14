News

Environmental group received millions in government funding while opposing Alberta coal projects

A federally funded environmental organization which has spent years opposing coal development in Alberta’s Eastern Slopes and promoting broader anti-coal activism in the province is raising questions about how taxpayer-funded advocacy is being used with regard to Alberta’s natural resources.
A federally funded environmental organization which has spent years opposing coal development in Alberta’s Eastern Slopes and promoting broader anti-coal activism in the province is raising questions about how taxpayer-funded advocacy is being used with regard to Alberta’s natural resources. Image generated by ChatGPT AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Coal
Environment And Climate Change Canada
Abpol
Coal Mining
Canadian Parks And Wilderness Society Southern Alberta Chapter
Alberta coal mining
Coal mining in the Rockies
corb lund
water not coal
Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news