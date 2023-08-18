Canadian officials have reacted with shock and anger after environmental activists desecrated the Vimy Ridge Memorial in France with graffiti.
And French police are now conducting a manhunt for the people responsible.
News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief
Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.
Canadian officials have reacted with shock and anger after environmental activists desecrated the Vimy Ridge Memorial in France with graffiti.
And French police are now conducting a manhunt for the people responsible.
“I was appalled to hear of the vandalism that took place at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial," said Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs, in a statement.
“As all Canadians know, this is a sacred place commemorating the sacrifice of the 60,000 Canadians who gave their lives in order to protect the freedoms of the citizens of France and Belgium over 100 years ago during the First World War."
"The memorial bears the names of those who died in France with no known grave and stands as a tribute to all Canadians who served during the First World War. It should inspire us to work toward lasting peace, for which those commemorated here gave their lives."
Petitpas Taylor said Canadian officials have been in contact with their French counterparts to share all the information.
Veterans Affairs Canada officials are currently working with colleagues at Public Services and Procurement Canada and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission to ensure the graffiti is removed as soon as possible.
"I strongly condemn this and all reprehensible acts of vandalism against cenotaphs, war memorials and other landmarks built to remember and honour the sacrifices made by Canadians in the name of peace," Petitpas Taylor said.
The group that runs the memorial, the Vimy Ridge Foundation put out a statement on X (formerly Twitter) saying they were “deeply disheartened to learn about the recent act of vandalism.
“Such actions disrespect the memory of the 11,285 Canadians missing in France with no known grave, whose names are listed on the monument,” it wrote.
In April, 1917, more than 100,000 Canadian attacked German fortifications on Vimy Ridge, a turning point that forged Canadian nationhood.
News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief
Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(3) comments
Death penalty
Too much woke in the public school systems to take the time or care to teach about such a significant event in our history. The same abject hypocrites condemning this criminal behavior stay silent when similar destruction occurs here. The perpetrators are ignorant but the hypocrites are vile.
Yup, m not surprised by this, we have a convicted felon and terrorist as a federal environment minister, the liberals have supported these acts and attacks for years. Still no word on any arrest or investigation of the terrorist attack on workers In Houston BC either, nor the burning of numerous police vehicles in Smithers BC either. Environmental terrorism is supported by this liberal regime.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.