Canadian officials have reacted with shock and anger after environmental activists desecrated the Vimy Ridge Memorial in France with graffiti.

And French police are now conducting a manhunt for the people responsible.

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Death penalty

Death penalty

guest1019
guest1019

Too much woke in the public school systems to take the time or care to teach about such a significant event in our history. The same abject hypocrites condemning this criminal behavior stay silent when similar destruction occurs here. The perpetrators are ignorant but the hypocrites are vile.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Yup, m not surprised by this, we have a convicted felon and terrorist as a federal environment minister, the liberals have supported these acts and attacks for years. Still no word on any arrest or investigation of the terrorist attack on workers In Houston BC either, nor the burning of numerous police vehicles in Smithers BC either. Environmental terrorism is supported by this liberal regime.

