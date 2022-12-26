Happy Days

The hit show Happy Days managed to avoid Canadian TV censorship. A national broadcasting panel yesterday upheld programmers’ right to rerun an old episode of the 1970s sitcom even if “it is highly unlikely it would be produced in today’s environment.”

“There is no doubt that viewed with today’s lens there are moments that could make viewers feel uncomfortable,” wrote the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council. “But these juvenile comments and jokes were a sign of the times.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

brianmcdonald
brianmcdonald

I can't imagine what the Council will think about "All in the Family".

Resolute
Resolute

OH PLEASE! We rarely watch anything more than 10 years old, as all the "popular" broadcast material is full of swearing, and sex of all types, and I am sick to death of it. We certainly don't watch any of the mainstream media, and even in "Jeopardy" the sickos have taken over the show.

MLC
MLC

An issue is the 'Canadian Broadcast Standards Council'. It is not any form of publicly governed organization nor does it have any public accountability. It is simply a self-governing group of broadcasters (with a nominal 'civilian or two') that essentially decide on their own behaviour. Their code (often broadcast by their members - note that CBC is not a member) appears to be simply themselves (msm/legacy broadcast media) advertising themselves.

There is no objective enforcement et al and the CRTC which has a mandate to enforce broadcast issues, simply refers any concerns to the council. This should not come as a surprise.

Note that the msm/legacy media encourages government oversight in selected professions and has no issue with bringing alleged violations by these professions to the public and responsible government official(s)/departments, yet makes no mention of media oversight - except for the broadcast council of course.....perhaps this may explain part of the limitless support of the Liberal/subNDP government.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Unfortunately, Canaduh is a land full of Karens and Justins.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

It will get to the point no one will bother watching sitcoms, they will be so wishy washy and nothing but fluff without any real life type situations

