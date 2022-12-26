The hit show Happy Days managed to avoid Canadian TV censorship. A national broadcasting panel yesterday upheld programmers’ right to rerun an old episode of the 1970s sitcom even if “it is highly unlikely it would be produced in today’s environment.”
“There is no doubt that viewed with today’s lens there are moments that could make viewers feel uncomfortable,” wrote the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council. “But these juvenile comments and jokes were a sign of the times.”
According to Blacklock's Reporter, the ruling come over complaints against CHCH-TV of Hamilton, Ont. that airs classic television episodes as after-school daytime programming. Happy Days, a sitcom depicting idealized 1950s-era family life, originally aired for 11 seasons on the American ABC network.
Complaints targeted an August 22 rebroadcast of a 1974 episode in which friends Richie and Potsie discuss high school dating with girls who “want to French kiss,” another character Mary Lou complains a gym teacher “tried to grab my sweater” and the boys question whether “someday an Eskimo could become president.”
Formal complaints to the Standards Council said the episode was “extremely sexist,” “demeaning to women,” “extremely racist” and perpetuated “stigmatization and marginalization of our Indigenous (sic) peoples.” Wrote an unidentified viewer: “Being a retro show does not absolve your responsibility. It was wrong then and it is wrong now.”
The Canadian Association of Broadcasters Code Of Ethics states TV managers “shall ensure their programming contains no abusive or unduly discriminatory material or comment which is based on matters of race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, marital status or physical or mental disability.”
The Standards Council acknowledged old TV shows “may no longer be suitable in this day and age” but added: “The Council has stated many times it is not a censor board.”
“The episode of Happy Days at issue was originally aired in 1974 which was 48 years ago,” wrote the council. “At that time the program was considered comedic content for the entire family.”
“Broadcasters sometimes have a hard choice,” wrote the council. “Continue to make some of this beloved content available and risk offending or facing complaints such as racial or gender stereotypes, or remove the content or take steps to provide context such as adding disclaimers to highlight content that may cause offence or may not be suitable for all family members.”
“Sometimes the removal of such content has generated negative public reaction since it is seen as a form of censorship,” added the panel.
CHCH-TV apologized. Management said future Happy Days reruns would be broadcast with a Viewer’s Discretion warning that content may be offensive.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau.
He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(5) comments
I can't imagine what the Council will think about "All in the Family".
OH PLEASE! We rarely watch anything more than 10 years old, as all the "popular" broadcast material is full of swearing, and sex of all types, and I am sick to death of it. We certainly don't watch any of the mainstream media, and even in "Jeopardy" the sickos have taken over the show.
An issue is the 'Canadian Broadcast Standards Council'. It is not any form of publicly governed organization nor does it have any public accountability. It is simply a self-governing group of broadcasters (with a nominal 'civilian or two') that essentially decide on their own behaviour. Their code (often broadcast by their members - note that CBC is not a member) appears to be simply themselves (msm/legacy broadcast media) advertising themselves.
There is no objective enforcement et al and the CRTC which has a mandate to enforce broadcast issues, simply refers any concerns to the council. This should not come as a surprise.
Note that the msm/legacy media encourages government oversight in selected professions and has no issue with bringing alleged violations by these professions to the public and responsible government official(s)/departments, yet makes no mention of media oversight - except for the broadcast council of course.....perhaps this may explain part of the limitless support of the Liberal/subNDP government.
Unfortunately, Canaduh is a land full of Karens and Justins.
It will get to the point no one will bother watching sitcoms, they will be so wishy washy and nothing but fluff without any real life type situations
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.