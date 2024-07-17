EPS appeal for info on 2021 disappearance of Nicole Frenchman

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Section is renewing its call for information regarding the disappearance of Nicole Frenchman, who went missing in July 2021. Despite the passage of three years, investigators believe there are still individuals who possess crucial knowledge about her case.Nicole Frenchman, who was 23 years old at the time, was last seen on July 10, 2021. At approximately 5 a.m., she and another female were dropped off by a taxi on 82 Ave. between 97 and 99 St. This was the last confirmed sighting of Nicole. Investigators now believe Nicole is deceased, and her disappearance is being treated as a homicide.“Despite the fact three years have passed, we believe there are still individuals out there with knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Nicole’s disappearance and presumed death,” stated Det. Bryan Macauley of the EPS Homicide Section. “We’re hopeful that anyone who may have information pertaining to Nicole’s disappearance might feel more comfortable now reaching out to police, with some separation from when the incident initially occurred in 2021. Sometimes things change over time for a variety of reasons, and people may feel less worried about coming forward to police.”Nicole’s family has remained vigilant and hopeful that someone will provide information to help resolve the mystery of her disappearance. Her sister, Sarah Frenchman, reminisced about their childhood together, sharing memories of playing outside, going to the beach, and creating dance routines.“As sisters, we spent a lot of time together growing up, playing outside in our tree fort, going to the beach, and creating dance routines,” said Sarah Frenchman, 28, smiling while reminiscing about happier times. “We played together lots as kids and argued sometimes as siblings do, but we always made up. I think of my sister and miss her every day of my life. It’s heart-wrenching for my family and me. We hope someone can find it in their heart to do the right thing for my family and me, and contact EPS.”Nicole Frenchman is described as 5-ft. 4ins., approximately 130 lbs, with long black hair and brown eyes. She has several noticeable tattoos, including a blue tattoo of a woman wearing a crown on her upper right chest, a dreamcatcher on her right forearm, and a flower and a dollar sign on her right hand.Anyone with information regarding Nicole Frenchman’s disappearance is urged to contact the EPS immediately at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.