EPS charges piano teacher with sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl; more victims feared

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has charged a 59-year-old piano teacher with sexual assault — and they fear there may be more victims out there.On March 14, it was reported to police that a 10-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by her 59-year-old male piano teacher on a number of occasions. The assaults reportedly took place during piano lessons while the child’s mother was in another part of the house.On Tuesday, Cassius Alleyne, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.He was released with conditions, including not to have contact or communication with anyone under 16 years of age and not to attend any public swimming area, school, daycare, playground, youth shelter or public library.Alleyne has reportedly been teaching piano lessons to children and adults for seven years and typically conducts the lessons in the homes of his students. Investigators believe he may have other victims and are encouraging them to come forward.Anyone who believes they have been victimized by the accused is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.