EPS homicide unit investigating after parkade security guard killed in fight

An Edmonton parkade security guard is dead after a fight in his lot and now homicide detectives are on the case.About 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, officers from the downtown branch responded to a distress call concerning a male suspect engaged in a physical altercation with security personnel in a parkade situated in the vicinity of 101 St. and 102 Ave. When they arrived, officers discovered a security guard in medical distress. Emergency medical services promptly attended to the injured individual, transporting him to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, despite medical intervention, the security guard was pronounced deceased later at the hospital.Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation and are examining video surveillance footage from the area as part of their efforts to apprehend the suspect, who remains at large. An autopsy to determine the cause of death has been scheduled for Thursday, at 9:00 a.m.Authorities are urging anyone with pertinent information regarding the events leading up to the altercation to come forward and assist with the investigation. Individuals can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or dial #377 from a mobile phone. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or through the online platform at www.p3tips.com/250.