EPS hunting hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed 13-year-old boy

Edmonton police are asking for the public's help locating Abraham Alfonso Chavez, 41, wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 13-year-old cyclist in southeast Edmonton last year.Chavez faces Canada-wide warrants on charges including manslaughter, dangerous driving causing death, hit and run causing death, and unlawfully causing bodily harm. Police describe him as a Hispanic male, 4 ft., 9-ins., 150 lbs., with black hair and a short black goatee.The fatal collision occurred at approximately 4:05 a.m. on May 29, 2024, at 48 St. and 34 Ave. EMS treated the young cyclist on scene, but he later died from his injuries. The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section has led the investigation since the incident..Police have previously released video footage of the suspect vehicle and appealed for tips. A vehicle linked to the case was located in August 2025 with assistance from the public.Investigators are continuing to seek witnesses and anyone with information on Chavez's whereabouts.Anyone who sees Chavez or has information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.