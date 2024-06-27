EPS hunts knifeman who randomly stabbed security guard

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a serious, unprovoked assault on a security guard in early June.On June 2, 2024, at 1:16 a.m., a security guard was stabbed while doing his rounds at a construction site near Muttart Xing NW and Stadium Rd. The guard, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, reported a verbal confrontation with a group of three individuals — one female and two males — before being stabbed by one of the males.The suspect is described as an indigenous male, 30-33 years old, 5-ft., with dark hair, large lips, and gapped teeth. He was wearing a red hat, black pants, a black jacket, and a white hoodie with a design on the front.The EPS has released a composite sketch and a photo of the suspect fleeing the scene. .Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/250.