EPS investigate fatal hit-and-run involving teen cyclist

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a tragic early-morning hit-and-run collision that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old male cyclist. The incident occurred Wednesday at approximately 4:05 a.m. at the intersection of 48 St. and 34 Ave.Southeast Branch patrol officers were called to assist EMS at the scene, where paramedics found the young cyclist in critical condition. Despite their efforts, the teen succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.The collision took place in the eastbound lanes of 34 Ave., just east of 48 St. The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) has taken over the investigation.Authorities have identified the suspect vehicle as a blue 2014-2018 Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback, which sustained damage to its front end and driver side.The EPS is urging anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver to come forward. Investigators are also seeking dashcam footage from drivers who were in the Mill Woods area around the time of the incident.Information can be provided to the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.