EPS issues warrant for shooter in 'Project Gaslight' extortion case

In connection with an ongoing extortion series, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) has issued Canada-wide warrants for a man believed to be involved in three drive-by shootings.The incidents took place in December 2023, with the first occurring in the Cy Becker neighborhood of Edmonton. Shots were fired at an upstairs bedroom window while the homeowners and four other occupants, including two children, were asleep.Days later, on December 24, 2023, shots were fired at a home in northwest Winnipeg. Security cameras captured the incident, showing a black SUV with no front licence plate, an unusual sight in Manitoba.The third shooting occurred on December 29, 2023, in the Fountain Creek neighborhood of Sherwood Park. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the suspect vehicle was caught on security cameras. Investigators believe this shooting was accidental, targeting the wrong house.Through ballistic analysis, authorities have linked all three shootings to the same gun. Canada-wide warrants have been issued for 19-year-old Arjun Sahnan, the alleged perpetrator. However, Sahnan fled to India following the incidents.Project Gaslight is a police a probe into 34 incidents affecting homebuilders alleged to have been carried out by a group of local suspects who are being directed by someone in India."Our Firearms Investigation Unit is a sophisticated team with the resources to investigate these complex files, regardless of where the offences take place," says S/Sgt. Eric Stewart, from the Guns and Gangs Section. "Committing gun crime in other provinces and fleeing the country will not prevent us from charging a suspect and holding them accountable."While Sahnan remains at large, investigators are also seeking information about a second suspect connected to the Winnipeg shooting.Authorities urge anyone with information about Sahnan, the second suspect, or the suspect vehicle to contact police immediately. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.