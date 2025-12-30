EPS lays charges following West Edmonton drug bust

The Edmonton Police Service announced that they have laid charges on Tuesday, following a months-long investigation that saw them seize $37k worth of cocaine from a West Edmonton residence. "This was another successful operation by EDGE, who continue to target and investigate those who profit from drugs and violence in the community,” said Staff Sergeant Marco Antonio, EPS Organized Crime Branch.The investigation, conducted by EPS's Drug & Gang Enforcement Section, focused on a residence near 215 St and 49 Ave. EDGE completed the investigation on Nov. 25 after a search of the house led to the seizure of items, including $37k worth of cocaine (632 g), a loaded handgun, over 89,000 contraband cigarettes, and approximately $34k in cash. .Cengizhan Yurtcu, 18, Havanna Green, 22, and Uighuy Tulake, 22, were all inside the residence at the time of the seizure and after being arrested are now facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possession of a loaded restricted firearm.EPS expressed concerns about the ages of the three accused suspects and encouraged individuals, especially youth, to make wise and lawful decisions."Involvement in drug trafficking and gang-related crime can lead to devastating consequences, not only for the participants but for our community at large," Antonio said.