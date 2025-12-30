News

EPS lays charges following West Edmonton drug bust

EPS has laid charges following a West Edmonton drug bust that seized $37k worth of cocaine, along with contraband cigarettes, money, a loaded firearm, and other items.
Photos of the cocaine, money, and firearm seized by EPS at a West Edmonton residence.
Photos of the cocaine, money, and firearm seized by EPS at a West Edmonton residence. EPS
