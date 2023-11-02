EPS make the biggest drug bust in Edmonton history

A 40-yearold Edmonton man has been arrested in what police say is the city's biggest drug bust.After a traffic stop on October 27, police found 40.5 kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1,800,000."This is the single biggest cocaine seizure in EPS' history," said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart, of the Edmonton Police Service's Guns and Gang Section. "This will undoubtedly make a dent in this suspect's illicit drug network as we work to stop those that are preying on our vulnerable community members."Randhir Singh Gill, 40, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. Gill is expected to appear in court on November 8 2023.