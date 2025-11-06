EPS officers cleared after man died in custody after being wrongly arrested for break-in

Edmonton police were called to a reported break and enter at a downtown Japanese barbecue restaurant on the night of November 3, 2022, only to discover the report was false. During the response, a man later identified as AP, who was walking nearby and matched part of a suspect description, was detained and placed in police custody.According to an independent review by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), AP initially cooperated with officers but resisted when handcuffs were being applied. Officers used only the force necessary to restrain him, with no strikes or blows reported. While being transported in a police wagon, AP continued to struggle and was restrained using holding techniques and attempts to secure his legs. .During this time, he became unresponsive. Officers administered chest compressions and three doses of Narcan before Edmonton Fire Department and EMS took over, transporting him to the Royal Alexandra Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:33 a.m.CCTV footage confirmed AP was not involved in any criminal activity at the restaurant. Investigators determined that AP had previously sought treatment for stab wounds to his chest but refused hospital care. .An autopsy found the immediate cause of death to be methamphetamine intoxication. Other significant contributing factors listed included a chest stab wound, coronary artery disease, and restraint, though none were deemed causally related to the immediate cause. The manner of death was classified as undetermined.ASIRT concluded that officers acted within their authority and used only necessary force. “While AP’s death was sudden and unfortunate, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed an offence,” the report stated.