EPS reports 42% increase in shootings compared to last year

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has issued a concerning report revealing a 42% increase in shootings compared to the same period last year. As of November 30, EPS has recorded 204 shootings, marking a substantial rise from the 144 incidents reported during the same timeframe in 2022.In the month of November alone, there were a total of 11 reported shooting occurrences, with 9 believed to be targeted incidents. Tragically, four of these shootings resulted in injuries, and one incident led to the homicides of a father and son.While the November 2023 shooting occurrences saw a marginal decrease of 1% compared to the same month in the previous year, the cumulative data for the year paints a disconcerting picture of escalating gun violence in the city. The EPS underscores the gravity of the situation, particularly given that 10 out of the 11 shootings had the potential to harm innocent bystanders, heightening the risk to public safety."Driving, shopping, and walking near your home should not be this unsafe, and the reckless daytime shooting deaths at a busy shopping complex in early November clearly underscores that any respect for the safety of innocent citizens among organized crime groups is non-existent," said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart of the EPS Gangs and Guns Section.EPS has seized 825 firearms thus far in 2023