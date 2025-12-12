News

EPS seeking help in locating robbery suspect

The Edmonton Police Service put out a call as they trying to identify the suspect of a robbery.
Photos of the suspect by EPS in relation to a Feb. 20 robbery in Edmonton.
Photos of the suspect by EPS in relation to a Feb. 20 robbery in Edmonton. EPS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yeg
Edmonton Police
Yegcc
Robbery suspect
Police help

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news