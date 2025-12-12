EPS seeking help in locating robbery suspect

The Edmonton Police Service released a call for help on Friday as they look for the suspect of a robbery dating back to February. .Police claim the suspect entered an Edmonton fast-food restaurant located at 115 St. and 104 Ave. on Feb. 20 at 9:25 p.m. and waited for customers to leave the restaurant. The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old male. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie with a white emblem and white trim, a black hat with white outlines on the brim, black sneakers, and a black backpack. ."Claiming to have a gun in his bag, the suspect then demanded cash from employees, tried to open the cash register and stole a pizza and dip before fleeing the restaurant on foot," reads the police news release.No injuries were reported following the incident.Individuals with information about the suspect have been asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymus information can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.