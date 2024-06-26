EPS warns of yet another violent sex offender back on Edmonton streets

The Edmonton Police Service has issued a public warning about the release of Dwayne Kequahtooway, a 53-year-old convicted violent sexual offender. Kequahtooway, previously known as Dwayne Holliger, has a history of violent sexual offences against females, including children, adolescents, and adults, and has attempted to lure young females online.Kequahtooway will reside in Edmonton and is subject to strict court-ordered conditions, including a curfew, residency restrictions, and prohibitions on contacting victims, children under 16, and other sexual offenders. He will be managed by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the Edmonton Police Service.EPS issued a similar release when Kequahtooway was release in August of 2023.The police warn that Kequahtooway poses a high risk to reoffend and urge citizens to take precautionary measures. Anyone with information about potential breaches of his conditions or concerning behavior can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.The police emphasize that the release of this information is not intended to encourage vigilante action, which could constitute a criminal offense. Instead, it aims to enable citizens to take necessary precautions to ensure public safety.