Epstein & biologist discussed childhood castration & transitioning boys into 'feminine men'

CAUTION, THIS STORY CONTAINS DISTURBING LANGUAGEDisturbing new emails have been revealed in the latest Jeffrey Epstein file release, showing an email between Epstein and evolutionary biologist Robert Trivers.The 2018 email contains a multitude of disturbing details and comments about castration, the science behind sex changes, and "molecular control over (a child's) development.".Trivers talks about what he calls the two kinds of "transsexuals.""The first is attractive — he is a woman with a c@#k, so that if your fantasy is to suck a man's d#$k, otherwise you are completely heterosexual," Trivers says, talking about male-to-female transitions.He continues on this when he says, "so many transsexual women are very attractive and easily make money which in turn they assert promotes their prostitution," adding that, "once you have reached manhood even castration does not prevent the sensation of organism.".This mention of prostitution, "reaching manhood," and castration is increasingly perverse given that this email was sent only seven months before Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking minors.Trivers goes on to contrast this "first kind" to the "poor female to male versions," saying that "they are unhappy and lonely—they are men with mum-pums."Trivers seems to be saying that creating "feminine men" could be done by "blocking testosterone receptors (or castration)."The castration comment, in the context of sexual attraction, also seems to imply Trivers is referring to children who are pre-pubescent, as castration after puberty does not have the effects on biology that he is referring to.This is corroborated by more comments towards the end of the email..Trivers ends the email talking about the fact that "we are now pushing intervention earlier," referring to hormonal treatment for young children.He continues that, "so you notice your 3-year old son has trans tendencies, so now you intervene with hormones."This statement, combined with earlier notions about creating an "attractive...woman with a c@#k" makes these comments about hormonal treatment for a three-year-old become all the more disturbing.The email seems to be Trivers discussing, and in a way justifying, the creation of a kind of sexually optimised transgender woman by hormonally intervening in a pre-pubescent child's development.What Epstein responded to this is unclear, but reading Trivers' email, it seems like he wrote this in response to something Epstein had said about the topic.