Epstein emails says Bill Gates caught STI from 'Russian Girls'

Newly released emails from the Epstein investigation allege that Microsoft founder Bill Gates — and one of the world's richest men — contracted a sexually transmitted infection after alleged interactions with "Russian girls."The Department of Justice has released more content from former financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein; included in this are emails that were reportedly sent from Epstein to Gates discussing the pair's relationship.The long-winded email seems to be from Epstein, writing to himself, lambasting Gates for ending their relationship over an affair with "Russian girls," which Epstein facilitated.Epstein also seems to be distracted over Gates ending his association with him, saying that he was "dismayed beyond comprehension" due to Gates's decision to "disregard our friendship developed over the last 6 years.".He goes on to say that he finds himself the cause of a domestic spat between the Gates and says that his wife Melinda was not happy about her husband's accusation of him.'I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill," the email reads."To add insult to the injury you them (sic) implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your penis," the email continues.The email goes on to say that after Gates had contracted an STI from his affair with these women, he attempted to get antibiotics to "surreptitiously give to Melinda" to deal with the "consequences of sex with Russian girls."The purchase and consumption of the antibiotics were seemingly facilitated by Epstein and done without Melinda's knowledge..Gates is worth US$115 billion.He and Melinda divorced in 2021 and she received nearly US$8 billion.