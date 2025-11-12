Epstein mentioned Trump ‘knew about the girls,’ newly released emails show

Jeffrey Epstein referenced President Donald Trump by name in multiple emails to his associate Ghislaine Maxwell and a journalist, saying in one that Trump “knew about the girls.”Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released three email chains dated between 2011 and 2019, sent to Maxwell and author Michael Wolff, including discussions in which Epstein stated that Trump spent significant time with a woman whom Democrats on the committee described as a victim of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.The documents came from the convicted sex offender’s estate after being subpoenaed as part of the committee’s investigation into the case. Trump did not send or receive any of the messages, which were largely from before his time as president, nor has he been charged with any criminal wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and Maxwell.In one email sent to Maxwell on April 2, 2011, Epstein said, "I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned. Police chief, etc. I’m 75% there.”Maxwell responded, “I have been thinking about that...”GOP members on the House Oversight Committee identified the person as Virginia Giuffre, a prominent survivor of Epstein’s operation who died by suicide in April, and accused Democrats of hiding her name..Maxwell denies Epstein 'client list,' appears to clear Trump in DOJ transcripts.Giuffre, whose father was a maintenance worker at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in 2000 and got her a job as a locker room attendant, did not accuse Trump of any wrongdoing in her book, Nobody’s Girl, and said that Trump “couldn’t have been friendlier.”Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while in jail awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, and his death sparked numerous conspiracy theories, including some that involved Epstein’s powerful clients having him silenced.Maxwell, who has denied any wrongdoing, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Texas for child sex trafficking and other offences in connection with Epstein.In another email from December 2015, six months after Trump officially entered the U.S. presidential race, Wolff wrote to Epstein saying, “I hear CNN is planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you — either on air or in the scrum afterwards.”“If we were to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?” Epstein asked."I think you should let him hang himself," Wolff replied."If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt. Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he'll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.".Epstein victim's family urges Trump not to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell.When asked about his involvement in the messages, Michael Wolff told CNN, “I don’t quite remember the context. But I was engaged then in an in-depth conversation with Epstein about his relationship with Trump, and this seems to be part of that conversation.”In an interview from earlier this year with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Maxwell confirmed she had “never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way,” and that she didn’t ever recall seeing the President at Epstein’s house.“The President was never inappropriate with anybody,” she said.“In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”Trump’s association with Epstein has long been public knowledge. The President filed a libel lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, which published a story about a collection of letters gifted to Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003, including a note with Trump’s name and an outline of a naked woman.After Epstein's arrest in 2019, Trump said he hadn't spoken to him in 15 years.Earlier this year, Trump claimed he ended his association with Epstein in the early 2000s after allegedly discovering that he and Maxwell were poaching employees from Mar-a-Lago.