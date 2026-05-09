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Erskine-Smith loses Ontario Liberal nomination race in Scarborough Southwest

The leadership hopeful left the federal Liberals to pursue provincial party leadership earlier this year.
Nathaniel Erskine Smith
Nathaniel Erskine SmithScresnhot:X/@TrendPolCa
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Ontario
Ontario Liberals
Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith
Nathaniel Erskine-Smith
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Western Standard
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