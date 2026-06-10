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Erskine-Smith says Ontario Liberal Party should limit voting to citizens

Nathaniel Erskine Smith
Nathaniel Erskine SmithPhoto credit: Walid Tamtam
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Canadian Citizens
MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith
Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith
Nathaniel Erskine-Smith
Former federal cabinet minister
Ontario Liberal Party's
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Western Standard
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