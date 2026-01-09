Escaped deranged Toronto killer should be easy to spot

Toronto police issued an urgent public alert Thursday after a man found not criminally responsible for murder walked away from a psychiatric facility, warning he is extremely dangerous and should not be approached.Dylan Sherief, 33, was charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 57-year-old Nicola Maiorano. Early in 2025, he was found not criminally responsible due to a schizoaffective disorder diagnosis and was committed under a Form 49 Warrant, which allows individuals to be detained in a psychiatric hospital.Police say Sherief also faces four counts each of impersonating a peace officer, forcible confinement and fraud, allegedly carrying out unauthorized traffic stops in Scarborough while dressed in “Federal Agent” tactical gear and using emergency lights with another man..Sherief is described as 6-ft., 2-ins., approximately 215 lbs., with numerous tattoos on his face and neck. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, light brown pants, and black shoes with white soles near Queen Street West and Ossington Ave.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Toronto Police immediately.