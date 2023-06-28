Estevan Sign
Estevan City Council refused in this week’s council meeting to grant a group's request to display a straight pride flag outside of city hall. 

The meeting had intense emotions, passionate speeches, and occasional arguments.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Robadam
Robadam

The gay mafia are coming for your children according to outspoken paraders in NYC. Give them an inch and they will grab the minds of your children and bodies soon enough!

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Sounds like even Estevan the most conservative city in SK has been overtaken.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Good decision! That flag was ripped/stolen from the hands of every child who has looked in wondrous awe at a rainbow after a summer's rain shower.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Well Estevan, you know what you need to do. Get involved, run for council, throw these people who are discriminating against you, and trying to take your children out on their rearends. They will not stop and they will not compromise, it’s time to stand up, we may not get another chance.

