Estevan Police officer in ‘stable condition’ following ‘serious incident’

The police officer involved in a “serious incident” at the police station on Wednesday is now in “stable condition,” the Estevan Police Service (EPS) said in a press release.The EPS described it as "a serious incident" that occurred while the officer was on duty at the police station. The release confirmed that the injured officer had been transported to Regina via STARS air ambulance and is currently in “stable condition.” However, no specific details about the officer's injuries or information about the suspect were provided.Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating the "officer-involved shooting." More information about the incident will be shared on Friday..The incident happened at approximately 7 a.m. in Estevan when officers responded to what they described as a "serious incident" on Sixth Street. An individual was taken into custody and brought to the Estevan police station for processing.EPS Chief Rich Lowen said that at around 9:30 a.m., while the individual was being processed, a significant altercation occurred between the individual and a police officer. Both sustained serious injuries and transported to Regina for medical care.No further details were released regarding specifics about the injuries sustained by the police officer or the suspect.The RCMP issued a statement regarding its role in the investigation.“Saskatchewan RCMP General Investigation Section is solely investigating the injuries sustained by the Estevan Police Service member during the altercation that occurred at their station earlier today,” said the statement. “Further details regarding the respective investigations will be provided by the investigating agencies as details become available.”During the incident, St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan was temporarily locked down at approximately 9:50 a.m. The Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed that the lockdown was connected to the community's ongoing situation, but no incidents occurred inside the hospital premises. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 1 p.m.Premier Scott Moe expressed his support and well wishes for the injured police officer through a post on social media.