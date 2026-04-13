Ethics breach sparks backlash as deputy defence minister refuses to resign or apologize

Deputy Defence Minister Christiane Fox says she will neither resign nor apologize after a federal ethics finding that she broke conflict-of-interest rules to secure a government job for a personal acquaintance.Blacklock's Reporter says in an internal email to staff, Fox defended her actions as part of a broader effort to promote diversity and improve performance within the public service, despite a ruling that the hire constituted improper preferential treatment.“My approach was motivated by a genuine desire to bring in outside perspectives, strengthen the performance of underperforming teams and help build a public service that better reflects the people it serves,” Fox wrote, adding her efforts focused on advancing diversity and inclusion.Fox has not addressed media questions, and no parliamentary committee has called her to testify on the matter.The controversy stems from a report released last week by the federal Ethics Commissioner, which concluded Fox breached the Conflict of Interest Act by facilitating the hiring of Bjorn Charles, a former GoodLife Fitness employee, into an $80,000-a-year supervisory role at the Department of Immigration. The report found Charles lacked the qualifications required for the position.Fox rejected accusations of cronyism, characterizing her actions instead as an attempt to remove systemic barriers in hiring.“While my intent was to fulfill my responsibilities as a public office holder and advance meaningful organizational change in the Government of Canada’s interests, I recognize how we pursue change is as important as the change itself,” she wrote..According to the commissioner’s findings, Charles reached out to Fox in 2023 seeking better-paying work. The report details how Fox pressed officials to fast-track his appointment despite concerns about his lack of French language ability, unfamiliarity with office software, and absence of government or regulatory experience.The report also highlighted personal connections between Fox and Charles, including their attendance at Carleton University and a distant family link through Fox’s husband, who had previously coached Charles in basketball.Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein concluded that Fox improperly used her position to benefit a friend, writing that “giving someone preferential treatment is in itself improper.” He further found that she exerted undue influence over senior staff to secure the appointment.Despite the findings, Charles remains employed within the federal government, according to official directories.Fox, meanwhile, told staff she remains committed to her role and emphasized the importance of the Defence Department’s mandate, stating she will continue her work with “integrity, professionalism and respect for the responsibilities entrusted to us.”