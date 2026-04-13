News

Ethics breach sparks backlash as deputy defence minister refuses to resign or apologize

Deputy Defence Minister Christiane Fox
Deputy Defence Minister Christiane FoxCourtesy Radio-Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Konrad Von Finckenstein
Bjorn Charles
Deputy Defence Minister Christiane Fox

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news