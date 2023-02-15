Ethics

Federal Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion

 Courtesy of Office of the Ethics Commissioner

Federal Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion announced he will be retiring Feb. 21 due to "persistent health issues."

"I have been honoured to serve Parliament and Canadians … and am grateful for the confidence Parliament has placed in me. It is my hope that I have contributed in some measure to transparency and accountability in support of Canadian democracy," Dion said in a statement.

(2) comments

private property
private property

Corruption runs deep, Dion actually did a reasonable job except for the Me to We scandal. How Canadians can continue to support Trudeau is mind numbing!

Report Add Reply
Big104
Big104

Here's hoping the replacement actually holds this corrupt govt to account!!

Report Add Reply

