Ethics commissioner to reveal slush fund breach in July regardless of MP’s summer recess

Ethics investigators will make public conflict of interest breaches found in the Department of Environment's $8 billion Net Zero Accelerator program by the end of July, per Blacklock’s Reporter. The Office of the Ethics Commissioner will release its report on the “green slush fund” regardless of parliament’s current 13-week summer recess, said Michael Wrobel, spokesman for Conflict Of Interest Act investigators.The investigation follows complaints against Liberal-appointed directors of Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). Parliament in 2001 created the agency to subsidize green ventures. The agency was handed a total $856 million in subsidies under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration, in the period from 2017 to 2023.“The (ethics) office is still working towards the August 1 deadline,” said Wrobel. “Once completed, investigation reports prepared under the Act are provided to the prime minister, to the senator or MP who requested the examination and to the public office holder or former public office holder who was the subject of the examination,” said Wrobel. “These steps can take place while the House is in summer recess,” he added.Cabinet on June 4 collapsed the agency and transferred its work to the National Research Council. The abrupt wrap-up came hours after auditors released a report on SDTC that documented 186 conflicts by the board worth $319 million.“A person should not be seen to benefit from public funds,” Auditor General Karen Hogan testified June 20 at the Commons Public Accounts Committee.“There is a requirement in the Sustainable Development Technology Act that says no one should personally benefit from government money.”Conservative MP Rick Perkins called misconduct at the agency “a conspiracy of corruption.” They are “defrauding the taxpayer and nobody in the government seems to care,” he told the committee. “Almost half of all transactions from 2017 to 2023 were conflicted transactions out of 420,” said Perkins. “It is quite an amazing thing. I don’t believe those directors represented half of the green technology sector yet somehow they managed to get almost half the funding.”Former Minister of Industry, Navdeep Bains, who appointed directors implicated in conflicts, testified June 6 he could not recall multiple warnings against appointing friends of the Liberal Party to the board.“I stand by the process,” said Bains.Deputy Industry Minister Simon Kennedy testified June 13 that taxpayers rightly deserved a refund of subsidies paid to friends of board members. “There are going to be cases where potentially funding was provided and it needs to be recovered,” said Kennedy.“No members should have personally benefited,” said Hogan.“It is a concern which is why we flagged it in our report, about failures the board had.”