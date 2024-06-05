Ethics committee probes Employment minister's financial dealings

Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault faced intense scrutiny at the Commons ethics committee Tuesday, as lawmakers questioned his financial dealings and potential conflicts of interest. Blacklock's Reporter says the Minister denied engaging in contracting work while in cabinet, but his testimony was met with skepticism.Boissonnault held shares in Global Health Imports Corporation, a pandemic medical supplier, and received private income from the company and another firm, 2050877 Alberta Limited. He claimed the payments were derived from contracts he secured as a private consultant between 2019 and 2021. However, he struggled to provide clear answers about his financial records and partnerships.Conservative MP Larry Brock, a former Crown prosecutor, accused Boissonnault of being evasive and untruthful. "You have got the inability to tell the straight facts. Tell the straight goods, Minister. There lacks the ring of truth in what you have to say," Brock said.Edmonton MP Boissonnault maintained that he had no connection to Global Health Imports beyond holding shares, but the Ethics Commissioner, Konrad von Finckenstein, announced that he would investigate the matter further. The ethics committee aims to determine if Boissonnault conducted business while in cabinet, seeking transparency and accountability. As Conservative MP Damien Kurek stated, "We want to get the facts. We want to ensure Canadians can find out exactly what happened."