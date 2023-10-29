Ethics committee pushes to unmask foreign agents

The Commons Ethics committee, in an all-party report, stated Parliament needs to pass legislation to reveal the identities of foreign agents.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a private bill about a foreign registry has been waiting in the Senate for a year and a half.“The creation of a foreign influence registry has been proposed many times in recent years, but no bill has been passed,” wrote the committee. “Several allied countries have established foreign influence registries.”“The government has announced its intention to introduce a bill,” said the report Foreign Interference and the Threats to the Integrity Of Democratic Institutions, Intellectual Property and the Canadian State. “At the time of adopting this report, no bill has been introduced.”Senate Bill S-237 An Act to Establish the Foreign Influence Registry would mandate public disclosure of all lobbyists acting for “a foreign government, individual or entity” under threat of $200,000 fines or two years in jail.Senator Leo Housakos (QC) introduced the bill on February 24, 2022. However, it has yet to be scheduled for a Second Reading.“Why don’t we do our job?” Housakos earlier told the Senate. “Get the ball rolling instead of wasting another year in consultations and maybe have another election before we get anything done.”Bloc Québécois MP René Villemure (Trois-Rivières, QC), vice-chair of the Commons Ethics committee, stated on Tuesday all committee members agreed a registry should be implemented.“We want to make sure this happens,” Villemure told reporters.The United States has had its Foreign Agents Registration Act since 1938. In 2018, Australia also passed a Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme Act to monitor foreign agents.The cabinet has not provided reasons for the delays in implementing this measure.In February 6 testimony, when Marco Mendicino was the Public Safety Minister, he stated in his testimony at the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations the issue was complicated.“What are your thoughts on having a foreign agents’ registry?” asked Liberal MP Jean Yip (Scarborough-Agincourt, ON). “There is an intention to begin consultations on the possibility of creating such an initiative, but before we do that, we have to be sure Canadians understand why,” replied Mendicino.“Is there something that gives hesitance or pause on the utility of a registry?” asked Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos (London North Centre, ON). “I wouldn’t describe it as hesitation,” replied Mendicino. “I think we need to be diligent and thoughtful and inclusive when it comes to bringing all Canadians along.”