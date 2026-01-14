News

Ethics waiver clears Liberal senator after his company secures federal loan

Sen. Colin Deacon
Sen. Colin DeaconCourtesy Wikipedia
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Sen. Colin Deacon
Business Development Bank of Canada
BlueLight Analytics
Senate Ethics Officer James O’Reilly

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news