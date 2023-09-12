European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L).

 Ursula von der Leyen X/Twitter

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned people who refuse to accept the WEF’s new digital ID scheme will be excluded from participating in society.

During an appearance at a G20 Summit session, dubbed “One Future,” Von der Leyen said the EU's collective future will be digital, governed by globalist organizations such as the WEF.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.