News

EU Parliament president says Australia, New Zealand could follow Canada in getting 'associated member' status

Roberta Metsola says 'other countries', including Australia and New Zealand, may follow Canada in being granted 'associate member' status in the EU
EU Parliament
EU ParliamentWS Files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
European Union
Australia
Eu
New Zealand
Canzuk
Canada-EU relations
EU associate member
Canada and Europe
Roberta Metsola
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news