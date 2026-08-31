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EU places ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox under strict digital oversight

Roblox, Reddit and ChatGPT all facing new EU internet regulations
Roblox, Reddit and ChatGPT all facing new EU internet regulationsChatGPT
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Western Standard
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