Europe sees widespread violence on New Year’s Eve as fires, clashes erupt

In scenes that are becoming all too familiar, New Year’s Eve celebrations across Europe turned sour as many events turned violent, resulting in clashes with law enforcement.In the Netherlands, Dutch authorities reported widespread assaults on emergency services, with heavy fireworks injuring police and firefighters, leading to 250 arrests and two fireworks-related deaths..The European Conservative reports that police deputy chief Wilbert Paulissen issued a statement noting that “nearly every Mobile Unit officer available in the Netherlands was deployed, with maximum effort continuing through half the night.”In several Dutch cities, water cannons were brought into action, alongside local law enforcement deploying pepper spray.In the city of Breda, police were faced with attacks from Molotov cocktails and paving stones.Justice Minister Foort van Oosten took to X saying, "there were fatalities and injuries, and fires broke out at multiple locations. Across the entire country, police, firefighters, and other emergency services were confronted with deliberate, targeted aggression.".He also called the attacks on emergency personnel “incomprehensible and unacceptable.”“They set aside their own celebrations and leave home and hearth to ensure our safety. That deserves respect,” he said.Firefighters across the Netherlands were called into action nearly 4,300 times during the evening — more than 4% higher than last year and more than 16% higher than the previous year..One notable incident involved the 154-year-old Vondelkerk church in Amsterdam burning down and cutting electricity to roughly 90 nearby homes.In the Belgian capital of Brussels, numerous vehicles were set ablaze, and outdoor fires were seen, with emergency crews being called to the scene..Firearms were also spotted in the streets, with one video posted to X showing hooded individuals, allegedly Moroccans, carrying Kalashnikov rifles out in the open.“How many times do I have to say it — this is a war unfolding on European soil,” one commentator said..The German Police Union (DPolG) in Berlin stated on X that attacks on police and firefighters had occurred and said that anyone who says "the night was largely peaceful is concealing the many targeted attacks on emergency services. Deliberate rocket fire at emergency vehicles is no trivial matter. These are attacks on the state and the people who stand up for it.”Another post from the DPolG said that after “conversations with colleagues, it was stated that the perpetrators appeared to be predominantly of Arab and Turkish origin.”.One famous German streamer named Kunshikitty was shown walking through the streets of Cologne during New Year’s Eve celebrations, only to be attacked twice..In France, it was reported that 1,173 cars had been set on fire over the course of the evening, a sizeable increase from the 984 reported the previous year..“New Year's Eve in Europe isn't safe anymore. Gangs were running around shooting fireworks at police, firefighters and civilians,” said journalist and political commentator Peter Imanuelsen. "This was unheard of 20 years ago."