News

European carbon tax backlash grows while Ottawa doubles down

While Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal government’s insistence on marching toward net-zero emissions by 2050 continues, a revolt against clean energy policies in Europe is rising.
While Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal government’s insistence on marching toward net-zero emissions by 2050 continues, a revolt against clean energy policies in Europe is rising.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Carbon Tax
Energy
Danielle Smith
European Union
Mark Carney
Carbon Taxes
Politics Of The European Union
European market
Memorandum Of Understanding
International
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement
Adolfo Urso
Katherina Reiche
Ebba Busch

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news