The European Commission’s Corporate Management Board decided to suspend TikTok on its devices and on personal devices enrolled in its mobile device service to increase cybersecurity. 

The measure aims to protect the European Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which might be exploited for cyber attacks against its corporate environment, according to a Thursday press release. The release said the security developments of other social media platforms will be kept under constant review. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

