European football condemns FIFA after Balogun suspension overturned

OTTAWA — UEFA publicly rebuked FIFA on Monday over its decision to suspend the automatic one-match ban issued to U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, saying the move threatens the integrity of the World Cup and creates a dangerous precedent for the remainder of the tournament.The dispute comes hours before the United States faces Belgium in the Round of 16 in Seattle, with Balogun expected to start after scoring three goals in as many World Cup matches.Balogun was shown a straight red card during Wednesday’s group-stage victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, triggering an automatic one-match suspension under FIFA regulations. On Sunday, however, FIFA’s disciplinary committee suspended the ban for a one-year probationary period, making him eligible to face Belgium.In a sharply worded statement Monday, UEFA said the decision crossed “a red line.”“When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined,” UEFA said..The European governing body argued that an automatic suspension following a red card “is not a discretionary option” and warned FIFA’s decision creates a precedent requiring similar treatment in future cases during the tournament.“We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision,” UEFA said.Belgium’s football federation also criticized the ruling Sunday, saying it was “astonished” FIFA had declared Balogun eligible to play. The federation argued FIFA’s own disciplinary code and World Cup regulations clearly state that a player sent off by direct red card “will automatically be suspended” for the team’s next match and said it was reviewing its legal options.The controversy has drawn political attention after reports that senior officials in President Donald Trump’s administration actively supported efforts to overturn the suspension.According to Politico, Trump spoke with FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Thursday regarding the rules governing Balogun’s suspension after being briefed by Andrew Giuliani. The report said US Soccer’s legal appeal was supported by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other administration officials, while White House lawyers were offered to assist with the challenge.Politico reported FIFA maintained the decision was made independently by its 18-member disciplinary committee and declined to confirm details of any conversations between Trump and Infantino.On Sunday, Trump praised the outcome in a post on Truth Social. “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump wrote.The decision has also reignited criticism from former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who led world football’s governing body until resigning in 2015 amid a sweeping corruption scandal that resulted in his ban from football administration.“Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls,” Blatter said Monday.“They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies. If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President — and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match — the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA?”“Football must never become a playground for political power.”FIFA has continued to insist the suspension was lifted solely through an independent disciplinary process and not through political intervention.The winner of Monday’s match between the United States and Belgium will advance to the World Cup quarterfinals to face either Portugal or Spain.At a Monday presser in the White House Oval Office US Senator for Texas, Ted Cruz thanked Trump for "getting rid of that ridiculous red card" Trump later Lauded FIFA's decision by arguing that "the people in Belgium --if they win the game, they can be very proud. If they would have won the game with the player missing, it would have been a different feeling. You can’t do that, and I’m very glad. Trump also claimed "all I did was ask for a review. I didn’t say, “You have to do"