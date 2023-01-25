Alternative for Germany Member of European Parliament Christine Anderson, who praised the motorcyclists descending on Ottawa for Rolling Thunder, will be going on a cross-Canada tour to speak to people.
The tour will start off with Anderson doing a live onstage event at the Southside Victory Church in Calgary on February 18 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, according to an itinerary. Four-fifths of tickets for the event have been sold.
Tickets range in price from $20 to $100. Her special guest will be Canadian COVID Care Alliance member Dr. Eric Payne.
Anderson will hold a cocktail dinner at the Calgary Petroleum Club on February 18 from 6 to 10 p.m. Three-fifths of tickets for the event have been sold.
Tickets are going for $250 to $350. The itinerary said it will be a fun night with cocktails, food, entertainment, and speakers.
Anderson will have a dinner event at the Eglinton Grand Theatre in Toronto on February 21 from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets are being sold for $250 to $500.
Her special guests will be Ontario viral immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle and Canadian pianist John Stetch. The itinerary said it will be an intimate evening.
She will do a speaking event at the Canada Christian College in Whitby, ON, on February 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. Admission runs from $20 to $200.
Her special guest is going to be suspended Ontario doctor Dr. Crystal Luchkiw. The itinerary described it as a historical moment.
Her tour will conclude with a gala dinner at the Gallery Gora in Montreal on February 24 from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets are being sold for $200 to $325.
This event will serve as her sendoff before she goes back to Europe. There will be dinner, drinks, dessert, and dancing.
She intends to hold press conferences in Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal.
Anderson said in April she will be watching with excitement from afar when Rolling Thunder rolled into Ottawa.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
Common sense in motion. As someone who has lived in Germany in the fairly recent past, the average Canadian might not understand how precious this woman is.
This is one inspiring person. I can listen to her talk about the mess in the world all day. I would really try to get to hear her in person.
