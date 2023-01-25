Christine Anderson

Alternative for Germany Member of European Parliament Christine Anderson, who praised the motorcyclists descending on Ottawa for Rolling Thunder, will be going on a cross-Canada tour to speak to people. 

The tour will start off with Anderson doing a live onstage event at the Southside Victory Church in Calgary on February 18 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, according to an itinerary. Four-fifths of tickets for the event have been sold. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

guest50
guest50

Common sense in motion. As someone who has lived in Germany in the fairly recent past, the average Canadian might not understand how precious this woman is.

PersonOne
PersonOne

This is one inspiring person. I can listen to her talk about the mess in the world all day. I would really try to get to hear her in person.

