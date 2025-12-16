News

European Union backs away from full gas car ban as EV demand slows

EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen amid EV's being manufactured
EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen amid EV's being manufacturedWS Illustration: Jeremy Borg
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Electric Vehicles
European Union
Auto Industry
EV mandates
EU car emissions
2035 gas car ban
combustion engine vehicles

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news