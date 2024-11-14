Eva Longoria first celeb to leave ‘dystopian’ US due to Trump

Staunch Kamala Harris supporter Eva Longoria has announced she’s leaving “dystopian” America behind out of fear over Donald Trump now that he is president-elect. The Desperate Housewives actress, who spoke and led a chant at an August 22 Harris rally, is abandoning her home in California and moving her husband José Bastón and their six-year-old son Santiago to Spain and Mexico, where they will divide their time. .UPDATED: 'WELCOME BACK' — Trump makes triumphant return to White House to meet Biden.Speaking with women’s magazine Marie Claire, Longoria blamed high taxes, homelessness and the potential impact of Trump on what she sees as California’s inevitable demise.“I had my whole adult life here. But even before (the pandemic), it was changing," said Longoria. "The vibe was different. And then COVID-19 happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s*** on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”“The shocking part is not that (Trump) won.”“It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office.”“If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place.”“It was like, ‘Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?’ I was so untethered to the core of what I believe because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, ‘Oh, wait. The best person doesn’t win.'”.Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz detests Trudeau, endorses Poilievre.Longoria added while she has the luxury to “escape and go somewhere,” most Americans “aren’t so lucky.”“They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them,” lamented Longoria.