News

Eva Longoria first celeb to leave ‘dystopian’ US due to Trump

Donald Trump, Eva Longoria
Donald Trump, Eva LongoriaWestern Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Mexico
California
Homelessness
Kamala Harris
Spain
COVID-19
Eva Longoria
Desperate Housewives
José Bastón
high taxes
dystopian country

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news