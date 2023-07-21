St. Mary's River Wildfire

Smoke from the St. Mary's River Wildfire is seen in an undated photo. 

 Courtesy BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service has recommended City of Cranbrook properties at the Canadian Rockies International Airport (YXC) be placed under an evacuation alert because of the St. Mary’s River wildfire. 

“The airport being within the evacuation alert area is positive as the community here will be prepared to act accordingly if needed,” said Canadian Rockies International Airport Manager Tristen Chernove in a press release. 

