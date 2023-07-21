Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The BC Wildfire Service has recommended City of Cranbrook properties at the Canadian Rockies International Airport (YXC) be placed under an evacuation alert because of the St. Mary’s River wildfire.
“The airport being within the evacuation alert area is positive as the community here will be prepared to act accordingly if needed,” said Canadian Rockies International Airport Manager Tristen Chernove in a press release.
“This change of status, capturing YXC within the alert area, will not impact flights as all required staffing and operational needs continue while on alert.”
Similar recommendations by the BC Wildfire Service prompted the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) to issue an evacuation alert for 71 dwellings because of the St. Mary’s River wildfire.
If flight cancellations or schedule changes do occur, the City of Cranbrook said passengers will be contacted by their airline. It said most flights are showing on time as per the schedule.
It will share additional information about any changes to this situation as it becomes available.
It encouraged all residents of East Kootenay to register for the Regional Evacuation Notification System through the RDEK if they have not done so. This is a free service which will notify people if their property is the subject of an evacuation alert or order.
“As we’ve seen, flight cancellations can occur due to smoke, but most flights have been operating and we expect on time scheduled flights to be continuing,” said Chernove.
More information is available at the information line at (250) 426-2188. When not staffed, the phone line will have a recorded message with the most updated information.
