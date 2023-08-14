Residents of the Town of Hay River were instructed to leave their homes immediately on Monday because of a raging wildfire.
"Emergency crews remain on site. All long-term care residents have been transported to Yellowknife and patients medi-vac’d to Yellowknife," the Town of Hay River stated.
Attention #NWT #HayRiverA Hercules Aircraft is on the tarmac at the Hay River airport. All evacuees need to be at the airport no later than 0915 to depart to Fort McMurray.— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) August 14, 2023
Hay River, known as "the Hub of the North," is a town in the Northwest Territories, Canada, located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake.
The town said crews attended to one motor vehicle accident with no serious injuries.
"There are no known missing persons," the Town of Hay River said.
An RJ100 aircraft departed Hay River airport at 11:20 a.m. with 100 seats to take evacuees to Fort McMurray.
Enterprise to the NWT border, pitch black & bright red sky! From a friend #NWT pic.twitter.com/HdxyaeZDiH— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) August 14, 2023
The road exiting Hay River is currently not passable and there are no support services for the highway.
The town said it was "critical" that evacuees got on the plane as the road exit is not available and is "uncertain for the foreseeable future."
"A Starlink Wifi is available at KP Woodright courtesy of Arctech and KP Woodright," the Town of Hay River said.
WILDFIRE UPDATE – August 13, 2023, 6.30pm: Evacuation orders and alerts for multiple communities across the territory. Extreme wind conditions are increasing fire activity and smoke and impacting highways. ⚠️ EVACUATION NOTICE: Inuvik is under an Evacuation Notice. This means…— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) August 14, 2023
The Hay River Fire Department said it is working jointly to provide structural protection. Firefighters have also been arriving from other areas.
"The spotter airplane will be up to view the location of the edge of the fires. More information on fire location will follow," the Town of Hay River said.
"Four helicopters and water bombers are en route. The western fire guard for Hay River is being expanded."
North Prosperous Lake; North Prelude Lake; all of River Lake: leave the area tonight!From the NWT government “Winds have begun shifting to the northwest slightly sooner than expected. We are recommending everyone leave the area as soon as they can tonight.”A heavy wind… pic.twitter.com/FP8oZuvtHe— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) August 14, 2023
The Kakisa fire travelled approximately 39 kilometres toward Hay River on Sunday due to high winds.
There was significant structural damage in the Hamlet of Enterprise, Patterson Road area and parts of Paradise Gardens.
Meanwhile in Yellowknife, Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/zgqDcMQEuI— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) August 14, 2023
"Our thoughts are with those that have lost homes and businesses. Significant damage has also occurred to Northwestel Fibre lines as well as electrical lines south of Patterson Road," the town stated.
The Evacuation Order was issued for all of Hay River, NT due to the risk of a wildfire from the Kakisa-Enterprise area.
The view in Fort Smith, NWT. pic.twitter.com/NTdLaqxNga— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) August 14, 2023
"Evacuees should travel to Grande Prairie, Alberta," the Town of Hay River said.
"Evacuees heading to the reception centre in Grande Prairie should be directed to the Alliance Church, 15502 102 St."
For those individuals requiring assistance evacuating please contact 833-699-0188 or go to the Hay River Community Centre.
