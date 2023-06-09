Pat Robertson, longtime TV host, religious broadcaster, educator, humanitarian, and former presidential candidate died at his home in Virginia Beach on Thursday.
He was 93.
Born Marion Gordon Robertson in Lexington, Virginia on March 22, 1930, the nickname "Pat" was given to him by his older brother. The Yale-educated lawyer and son of a U.S. senator had hoped to become a successful businessman. In his 1972 autobiography, Shout It From the Housetops, he said he dreamed of being a New York socialite. But his path took a decidedly different turn in the 1950s when he became a born-again Christian.
"Deep in my heart, I heard (God) speaking to me about the television ministry: 'Go and possess the station. It is yours,'" Robertson wrote in his biography.
In 1961, he created what would become The Christian Broadcasting Network . Robertson bought a dilapidated UHF TV station for sale in Portsmouth, Virginia with $70 to his name and a company bank account with a meager $3 initial deposit.
In 1966, Robertson began hosting The 700 Club daily talk show, one of the longest-running programs in television history.
By the 1970s, Robertson — who once described himself as a "newsman" at heart — had secured interviews with military and political leaders such as the late Yitzhak Rabin, Israel's prime minister, and Jimmy Carter, who was then Georgia's governor and would win the White House with the support of evangelical Christians.
Robertson was part of the conservative leadership that helped propel Ronald Reagan into the White House in 1980. Robertson himself ran to be the Republican candidate for president in 1988 and finished second in the Iowa caucuses.
"He shattered the stain glass window," reflected Bishop T.D. Jakes, pastor of the Potter's House in Dallas. "People of faith were taken seriously beyond the church house and into the White House.”
Robertson occasionally offered controversial statements.
“Of course, Black lives matter,” Robertson said, but the movement is ”a stalking horse for a very very radical anti-family, anti-God agenda.”
Patrice Cullors, a BLM co-founder, replied, “To insinuate that our movement is trying to destroy Christianity is disgraceful and outright offends our Christian siblings who are a part of our movement against racial injustice.”
Robertson wrote 15 books, including The Turning Tide and The New World Order. He also founded Regent University in Virginia Beach in 1978. The school now has more than 30,000 alumni. He also founded Operation Blessing, an international humanitarian organization, and the American Center for Law and Justice, which defends the First Amendment rights of the religious.
Robertson also was founder and chairman of International Family Entertainment Inc., parent of The Family Channel basic cable TV network. Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. bought IFE in 1997.
Robertson’s son Gordon succeeded him in December 2007 as chief executive of CBN, based in Virginia Beach. Robertson stepped down as host of the 700 Club in 2021, with his son Gordon taking over the weekday show. Robertson remained CBN chairman until his death.
Wife Dede Robertson died in 2022 at the age of 94. The couple had four children, 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. CBN honoured his legacy in a 7 minute video on their website.
