News

Event critical of gender ideology forced to find new venue after Victoria banquet hall caves to activist pressure

The venue claimed that the "Detransing Canada" event scheduled for September 14 "does not align with [their] values."
Mia Hughes and Meghan Murphy
Mia Hughes and Meghan MurphyIllustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Victoria
Bcpoli
Women
Trans
Activists
cancel

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news