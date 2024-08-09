Event critical of gender ideology forced to find new venue after Victoria banquet hall caves to activist pressure

A venue in Victoria has caved to pressure from activists and decided not to host an event critical of gender ideology featuring outspoken critics Mia Hughes and Meghan Murphy. Ambrosia Banquet, which had allowed the pair to rent out their space just months earlier, suddenly changed course earlier this week and claimed that the "Detransing Canada" event scheduled for September 14 "does not align with [their] values."."At Ambrosia we stand for inclusivity and respect for all individuals," the venue wrote in an Instagram story screenshotted by activist Tressa Brotsky. "We recently became aware of an event that does not align with these values. As a result, we have decided to cancel the booking. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding."Murphy argued that the decision had not been made organically by those in charge of the venue, rather that it came following a coordinated campaign to convince them that they were complicit in "the eradication of a marginalized group" for simply allowing the event to take place in their space..In a series of posts on X, Murphy showed how activists had used the "name and shame" tactic to target those running the venue and essentially bully them into submission."I will appreciate if you all stop sending us emails which are spamming my inbox and people calling abusing me," one person from Team Ambrosia wrote in response to the comments.Murphy explained that the May event, titled "Vancouver Island Speaks: Women’s spaces, parental rights, and protecting kids" had gone off "without a hitch," noting that everyone involved was "thrilled" with the outcome.She said the venue was "fully aware" of the nature of the September event when she booked the space, and "swore up and down they wouldn't cancel no matter what." As a result, she and Hughes decided to publicly announce the location, however as soon as they did that, activists found out and began targeting staff.Eventually, Murphy continued, the harassment became too overwhelming and the owner abided by the activists' demands, despite having privately attested to her that they were on her side when it came to the issue at hand."I am, perhaps naively, disgusted, shocked, and appalled," she wrote, "and would of course like all of the trans activists celebrating their 'win' to know that Ambrosia is run by TERFs, just like us. But not really like us... they are too cowardly to tell the truth and stand up for what they believe in. They are willing to throw women under the bus to save themselves. They don't yet know that catering to these bullies will only result in more bullying, and will learn the hard way."."In the name of inclusivity and respect, the Ambrosia have shut down our Victoria event about the greatest medical crime the world has ever seen," Hughes lamented, calling those in charge of the venue "cowards."Both she and Murphy have vowed to find an alternate venue, and as of now, the event is still scheduled for September 14 in Victoria..In a post on Facebook, one of the activists announced that they had met with the owner of Ambrosia and put a deposit on the hall for the 14th to host a "queer family values all-ages dance party & fundraiser."