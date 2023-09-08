James Lindsay

James Lindsay speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix. 

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Eventbrite has stopped displaying tickets to American author James Lindsay’s upcoming talks in Alberta about protecting children from gender ideology. 

“That only goes to show we are over the target folks,” tweeted Take Back Alberta (TBA) Executive Director David Parker on Friday. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The elites in our media and establishment are obviously pro pedophile

Sick demented b@stards

Report Add Reply
cindydunbar22
cindydunbar22

pathetic eventbrite

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

who is eventbrite and who are they to monitor/control anything?

Report Add Reply
oulananj
oulananj

Just bought 2 tickets directly from TBA website https://www.takingbackalberta.ca/dr_james_lindsay_protect_our_children_calgary. We all need to support that even to make a statement for woke brigade

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.