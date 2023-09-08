Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Eventbrite has stopped displaying tickets to American author James Lindsay’s upcoming talks in Alberta about protecting children from gender ideology.
“That only goes to show we are over the target folks,” tweeted Take Back Alberta (TBA) Executive Director David Parker on Friday.
“People need to know what is being taught to our children in our schools.”
Eventbrite bows to the woke mob and tries to cancel @ConceptualJames from coming to talk about protecting our kids in Alberta. That only goes to show we are over the target folks. People need to know what is being taugh to our children in our schools. pic.twitter.com/QDQDdohWwH
Eventbrite Trust and Safety reached out to TBA about its event listings with Lindsay in Edmonton and Calgary.
“We have determined that your event is not permitted on the Eventbrite platform as it violates our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, specifically our policy on Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent Content and Events,” said Eventbrite Trust and Safety.
“As a result, your event has been unpublished.”
If severe or repeated violations of the guidelines happen, it said it can result in the suspension or termination of TBA’s account.
All attendees who purchased tickets to the event have been refunded. Eventbrite encouraged TBA to reply to the email if it has any further questions.
“We appreciate your understanding and thank you in advance for your co-operation,” it said.
Lindsay acknowledged Eventbrite was no longer hosting ticket sales for his scheduled events in Edmonton and Calgary in October.
“Apparently ‘Save Our Kids’ is too hateful, dangerous, or violent for Eventbrite,” he said.
Apparently "Save Our Kids" is too hateful, dangerous, or violent for Eventbrite. They're no longer hosting tickets sales for my upcoming events in Calgary and Edmonton next month! https://t.co/Z93l85KQlW
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(4) comments
The elites in our media and establishment are obviously pro pedophile
Sick demented b@stards
pathetic eventbrite
who is eventbrite and who are they to monitor/control anything?
Just bought 2 tickets directly from TBA website https://www.takingbackalberta.ca/dr_james_lindsay_protect_our_children_calgary. We all need to support that even to make a statement for woke brigade
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.