'Everyone in this room has your back’: Canadian Media Producers Association President pledges industry support for Carney

Reynolds Mastin, the President and CEO of the Canadian Media Producers Association, told Prime Minister Mark Carney that the industry has his back, in comments given at the association's recent summit. "Prime Minister, know that every person in this room, and the 180,000 people who work in the industry, have your back, just as we know that you have ours," said Mastin in a 15-second clip posted on X. No additional context was given regarding the clip, which was initially posted on CPAC, but has since been taken down. .CMPA is an association for indpendent producers."We represent hundreds of companies engaged in the development, production and distribution of English-language content for TV, feature film and digital media channels," reads the CMPA website. The comment was made at the association's Prime Time summit, held in Ottawa on Wednesday through Friday, in which Carney delivered a speech."Join over 1,000 attendees, including Canadian and international producers, broadcasters, streamers, distributors, funders, unions/guilds, federal and provincial leaders, policymakers, and more, for three days of insights, connection and collaboration," reads the Prime Time website. Key sponsors and contributors at the event included Rogers, Bell, and Paramount..The video's has fuled critics, many of whom were already under the assumption that the legacy media is “Liberal" run, and that it opposed Conservative politics and ideals. "Look folks, regardless of whether you want to acknowledge it or not, there is a love affair going on between the current media landscape in this country and the Liberal government, and we need to put a stop to that," said Conservative MP Rachel Thomas when discussing the video at the CPC AGM.