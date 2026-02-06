'EVERYONE LOVES A COMEBACK': Rustad posts — then deletes — tweet amid leadership race speculation

VANCOUVER — John Rustad has further fuelled speculation he will be running in the BC Conservative leadership race by posting — then deleting — a tweet declaring "everyone loves a comeback."A number of sources familiar with the matter have told the Western Standard he is actively seeking to reclaim his position as the leader of the party..Along with the aforementioned phrase, it quoted Rustad's previous response to claims he's entering the race, which was a simple "no comment."The post was taken down shortly after going up in the wee hours of Friday morning — but not before it was immortalized via the power of screenshot. Rustad then retweeted his post from the day before where he first broke his silence with "no comment.".Rustad told CBC's Katie DeRosa that "a member of his constituency staff" sent the post, and that he personally told them to delete it..'No comment': Rustad mum on jumping into BC Conservative leadership race.Sources originally told the Western Standard that Rustad was eyeing a bid, but did not want to jump in if it would harm the party. Since then, he has been informed by executives that he will be allowed to join the race despite being ousted by caucus and the board of directors in December.The Western Standard reached out to Rustad for comment, but has not heard back. He has noted elsewhere that he will address the matter when the legislature resumes.