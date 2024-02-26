'Evil' BC rapist, murderer serving life sentence gets 60-day unescorted pass to attend substance abuse program

Jeremy Vojkovic, 37, a BC man serving a life sentence for raping and murdering a 39-year-old woman when he was 15, is on a 60-day unescorted leave.Vojkovic was granted the leave to attend a substance abuse treatment program at a residential facility on Vancouver Island, four hours away from his current institution. In 2002, Vojkovic trespassed on the property of Colleen Findlay, then beat her and tied her up before sexually assaulting her. He then poured gasoline on Findlay and throughout her home, struck a match and drove off in her car. She died from suffocation and smoke inhalation.The sentencing judge had called Vojkovic’s actions “unspeakably evil,” according to the recent Parole Board of Canada decision published by the Times Colonist. .In its decision to release Vojkovic on his leave of absence, the parole board mentioned the sentencing judge’s description of the then 15-year-old’s “methodical and deliberate actions” and the “terror and agony” Findlay suffered, as well as the judge’s notes that the young offender spared the Findlay family a trial by pleading guilty. The parole board emphasized the importance of Vojkovic addressing his substance issues so he can eventually reintegrate back into the community under supervision — dismissing a psychiatric assessment that expressed “grave concern” Vojkovic could pose a high risk to the public and may never be able to integrate. The board asserts while in treatment, Vojkovic, who must return each night to the correctional facility, should be able to gain necessary social skills. In 2022, Vojkovic was granted day parole, but it was revoked again soon afterwards in January 2023 due to breach of his conditions, which included refraining from alcohol use. He also embarked on a romantic relationship with a woman while on day parole last time, lied about his name, and broke into her home where her children were while she was at work. While out on day parole, Vojkovic is restricted from consuming or possessing drugs or alcohol, associating with people using substances or doing criminal activity, have contact with Findlay’s family, or be in the Lower Mainland area without prior permission from a parole officer. All romantic relationships with women must be reported.